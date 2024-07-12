Watch Now
100 years later and Coach Collier’s presence is still felt at Paris High School

Posted at 11:45 AM, Jul 12, 2024

PARIS, Ky. (LEX 18) — “Everybody thinks their father is pretty special,” Kay Mclaughlin said.

The daughter of the legendary football coach Blanton Collier was reminiscing on her late father’s memory.

Any time Mclaughlin walks into the Paris High School building, she is met with a wave of emotion. Before winning NFL Championships, and leading the University of Kentucky, Coach Collier’s coaching journey began at Paris High School, his alma mater.

"If he was here, he would speak with a bit of tear in his voice," added Mclaughlin.

Even though Coach Collier graduated almost 100 years ago, his legacy fills the school halls. His memory lives on through the football team, who’s stadium is named after him.

Current Head Coach Tyquan Rich embodies the goals Coach Collier had: develop good people, not just good football players.

“It’s not just about calling plays it’s everything about building young men," said Rice.

“People don’t understand what it means to be a coach, everybody just sees what you do on Friday nights,” he added. “Everybody just sees the end result.”

Now with new jerseys, and a new orange turf football field on the way next month, the Hounds will be wearing Orange, just like the other dog pound up north in Cleveland. The same team where Coach Collier brought in some of the biggest hardware in the world."

