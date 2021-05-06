$10K reward offered for recovery of stolen truck, prosecution of thieves

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — The owner of a Frankfort truck dealership is offering a $10,000 reward for the return of a stolen truck and prosecution of the people who took it.

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said a dark-colored SUV entered Stiger's Truck Sales at about 3:30 a.m. on April 7. The driver and occupant then got out of the vehicle and stole a white 2011 Dodge 4500.

Police are asking anyone with information to send an anonymous tip to our "Text-A-Tip" line at 502-320-3306, message their Facebook page, or call the office at 502-875-8740.