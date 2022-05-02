Watch
11 Kentucky animal shelters offering $25 adoption fees

LEX 18
Posted at 10:54 AM, May 02, 2022
Empty the Shelters is back! BISSELL Pet Foundation is once again aiming to empty shelters across the country by sponsoring reduced adoption fees in more than 275 shelters throughout the U.S.

From May 2 through May 15, participating shelters will offer lowered adoption fees of $25 or less for all animals. The goal is to avoid overcrowding in shelters, an issue effecting shelters nationwide.

Eleven Kentucky shelters are participating in the event.

Empty the Shelters is BPF’s largest program. For those unable to adopt, you can donate to the ETS fund, where 100% of your contribution will help a shelter pet find a forever home.

