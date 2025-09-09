12-year-old leaves behind an impression after deadly ATV accident

FLEMING COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Fleming County is trying to cope with the unexpected loss of a young girl who made a significant impact on her community.

Last week, 12-year-old Lindsey Marshall died in a UTV crash. The seventh grader's death has stunned the community, but those who knew her are focusing on celebrating the life she lived.

"Lindsay was full of joy, full of energy. Had a great personality," said Aaron Arrasmith, a minister at Elizaville Christian Church, where the Marshall family attends.

"But she was kind and gentle too," said Sarah Arrasmith, the director of youth ministry at the church. "She had so many different personality traits."

Despite being only 12 years old, Lindsey's youth group leaders said they were proud of how she carried herself.

"We did get the pleasure of watching her grow up and develop into a young lady," Sarah Arrasmith said.

Lindsey's father is a deacon at Elizaville Christian Church, and she grew up participating in the church's youth programs, plays, and bringing other kids closer to God.

"She would take it so seriously, and she really enjoyed learning about the Bible and growing in her faith too, and that was just amazing for us to be a part of," Sarah Arrasmith said.

Lindsey died in a UTV accident on Thursday. The news has stunned the community.

"You never expect to get a call like this. Everyone has tragic moments they can remember in your life but you don't hear of something this tragic happening that often," Aaron Arrasmith said.

"It pulls at your heartstrings. You have lots of questions, and you could live in the what ifs and, you know, anger for the rest of your life over things," Sarah Arrasmith said.

But instead, the community is focusing on the impact the middle schooler left.

"The family wants to celebrate her life," Sarah Arrasmith said.

To honor their friend, Ewing Elementary students wore red — her favorite color.

Funeral services will be held in the same building that Lindsey looked forward to coming to every Sunday.

"September 10 will always be bittersweet," Aaron Arrasmith said.

Not only will Lindsey be laid to rest on that date, it's the same day she was baptized just two years ago.

"We will remember both of those things, one tragic and one very, very beautiful," Aaron Arrasmith said.