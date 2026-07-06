12-year-old Lexington boy named hometown hero after saving drowning man

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX News) — A 12-year-old Lexington boy is being hailed a hero after jumping into his apartment complex's pool to save a man from drowning Wednesday night.

Avory Woolery was outside with his family when he spotted the man face down in the water. Without hesitation, he dove in.

"Because he was drowning and I don't- I'm not going to let somebody drown," Woolery said.

Woolery said he was wearing goggles and flippers borrowed from a friend when he made his move.

"I was going down under with my goggles. The flippers that my friend Landon let me use. I have to shout him out for letting me to use them because if it wasn't for those things, I probably would not have been able to grab him out in time," Woolery said.

His father, Sean Wollery, was grilling nearby when the emergency unfolded.

"I was grilling and I heard my sister saying 'oh my gosh, oh my gosh' and I finally looked over and at that time Avory had pulled him to the top of the water," Sean Wollery said.

Avory said adrenaline took over, though he admitted feeling nervous in the moment.

"Nervous. As I said before I was like 'will I be able to pick him up?'" Woolery said.

Once Avory brought the man to the surface, someone began CPR until paramedics arrived.

Sean said he could not be more proud of his son's instinct to act.

"Him just jumping in and take it upon himself to just save somebody's life that he doesn't even know. It's just an exhilarating feeling having your son do that," Sean Wollery said.

"I'm just glad he was there. I'm glad he thought on his toes. He didn't hesitate one second. He jumped in. Put his life at risk to help another person. That's something all you can ask for. That's all you can ask your kids to do," Sean Wollery said.

Avory said the experience is a reminder that every child should learn how to swim and know how to help someone in danger.

"If you see somebody drowning in the water, without hesitation, try to get to them as fast as you can before it's too late," Woolery said.

"I like to shoutout my parents for having me raised right, and teaching me to always be kind to people," Woolery said.