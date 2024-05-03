Watch Now
122 University of Kentucky student-athletes expected to graduate in spring commencement

Posted at 10:04 AM, May 03, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-03 10:04:09-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The University of Kentucky spring commencement ceremonies are set for May 3 and 4 at Rupp Arena, and 122 student-athletes are expected to graduate.

“Graduation is the culmination of years of dedication, and I’m proud of another strong group of graduates,” Mitch Barnhart, UK Director of Athletics, said in a press release. “In addition, I’m thankful for the guidance provided by our staff at CATS (Center for Academic and Tutorial Services) and the encouragement and support given by our coaches.”

The following is a list of the expected graduates:

Baseball-
Devin Burkes
Zack Brown
Evan Byers
Reuben Church
Ty Crittenberger
Ryan Hagenow
Zach Hise
Robert Hogan
Johnny Hummel
Nick Lopez
Riley Mahan #
Nolan McCarthy
Ryan Nicholson
Dominic Niman
Cameron O’Brien
Trey Pooser
Grant Smith

Men’s Basketball-
Brennan Canada: master's degree
Tre Mitchell
Antonio Reeves
Kareem Watkins Jr.

Women’s Basketball-
Nyah Leveretter
Brooklynn Miles
Ajae Petty
Eniya Russell
Maddie Scherr

Football-
Michael Bernard: master's degree
Wilson Berry
Zion Childress
Jordan Dingle
Ronald Gaines, III
Ramon Jefferson: master's degree
Joshua Jones *
Chance Poore: master's degree
Alex Raynor
Jack Varga: master's degree
Jai Williams
La’Vell Wright

Men’s Golf-
Alex Goff: master's degree
Campbell Kremer
Jackson LaLonde
Cooper Parks
Tanner Parks

Women’s Golf-
Jensen Castle: master's degree
Laney Frye
María Villanueva Aperribay: master's degree
Marissa Wenzler: master's degree

Gymnastics-
Bailey Bunn
Hailey Davis
Arianna Patterson
Elyssa Roberts *
Raena Worley

Rifle-
Emmie Sellers

Men’s Soccer-
Aboubacar Camara *
Ben Damge
Andrew Erickson
Enzo Mauriz #

Women’s Soccer-
Mia Arias
Lainey Burman
Maria Castaldo *: master's degree
Paige Copeland
Taya Hjorth *
Stephanie Stull *: master's degree
Ulfa Ulfarsdottir
Hadley Williams

Softball-
Erin Coffel
Meeko Harrison
Vanessa Nesby
Stephanie Schoonover
Erica Thulen
Margaret Tobias
Jaden Vickers: master's degree

Stunt-
Damiya Bostic
Gabbi Freeman
MJ Garrett
Rachel Hammond
Isabella Holloway
Karley Kalchbrenner
Jordyn Thomas *
Alayna Tobo

Men’s Swimming and Diving-
Zane Rosely

Women’s Swimming and Diving-
Kaitlyn Bacik
Caroline Benda
Torie Buerger
Sofie Davis
Megan Drumm
Bridget Engel
eah Luckett
Claire McDaniels
Tori Orcutt: master's degree
Kristyn Sabol

Men’s Tennis-
Taha Baadi
Josh Lapadat
Tate Sandman

Women’s Tennis-
Makayla Mills
Maialen Morante: master's degree
Elizabeth Stevens

Men’s Track and Field/Cross Country-
Jake Allen
Ryan Avare
Keaton Daniel
Matt Duvall
DaRoyce Flemons
Dustin Horter
John Kruzel
Harper Moore
Beck O’Daniel: master's degree
Dennis Ohene-Adu
Dalton Shepler

Women’s Track and Field/Cross Country-
Maria Anderson
Patrice Cornelious
Charity Hufnagel
Katelyn Hutchison: master's degree
Jaida Knowles *
Jania Martin
Kristen Masucci
Mahogany Mobley
Seven Simms
Sydney Steely: master's degree
Reynei Wallace
Meg Wilson
Iantha Wright: master's degree

Volleyball-
Mariah Walker

* denotes former student-athlete
# denotes former student-athlete who participated in the Cawood Ledford Degree Completion Program

