122 University of Kentucky student-athletes expected to graduate in spring commencement

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The University of Kentucky spring commencement ceremonies are set for May 3 and 4 at Rupp Arena, and 122 student-athletes are expected to graduate.

“Graduation is the culmination of years of dedication, and I’m proud of another strong group of graduates,” Mitch Barnhart, UK Director of Athletics, said in a press release. “In addition, I’m thankful for the guidance provided by our staff at CATS (Center for Academic and Tutorial Services) and the encouragement and support given by our coaches.”

The following is a list of the expected graduates:

Baseball-

Devin Burkes

Zack Brown

Evan Byers

Reuben Church

Ty Crittenberger

Ryan Hagenow

Zach Hise

Robert Hogan

Johnny Hummel

Nick Lopez

Riley Mahan #

Nolan McCarthy

Ryan Nicholson

Dominic Niman

Cameron O’Brien

Trey Pooser

Grant Smith

Men’s Basketball-

Brennan Canada: master's degree

Tre Mitchell

Antonio Reeves

Kareem Watkins Jr.

Women’s Basketball-

Nyah Leveretter

Brooklynn Miles

Ajae Petty

Eniya Russell

Maddie Scherr

Football-

Michael Bernard: master's degree

Wilson Berry

Zion Childress

Jordan Dingle

Ronald Gaines, III

Ramon Jefferson: master's degree

Joshua Jones *

Chance Poore: master's degree

Alex Raynor

Jack Varga: master's degree

Jai Williams

La’Vell Wright

Men’s Golf-

Alex Goff: master's degree

Campbell Kremer

Jackson LaLonde

Cooper Parks

Tanner Parks

Women’s Golf-

Jensen Castle: master's degree

Laney Frye

María Villanueva Aperribay: master's degree

Marissa Wenzler: master's degree

Gymnastics-

Bailey Bunn

Hailey Davis

Arianna Patterson

Elyssa Roberts *

Raena Worley

Rifle-

Emmie Sellers

Men’s Soccer-

Aboubacar Camara *

Ben Damge

Andrew Erickson

Enzo Mauriz #

Women’s Soccer-

Mia Arias

Lainey Burman

Maria Castaldo *: master's degree

Paige Copeland

Taya Hjorth *

Stephanie Stull *: master's degree

Ulfa Ulfarsdottir

Hadley Williams

Softball-

Erin Coffel

Meeko Harrison

Vanessa Nesby

Stephanie Schoonover

Erica Thulen

Margaret Tobias

Jaden Vickers: master's degree

Stunt-

Damiya Bostic

Gabbi Freeman

MJ Garrett

Rachel Hammond

Isabella Holloway

Karley Kalchbrenner

Jordyn Thomas *

Alayna Tobo

Men’s Swimming and Diving-

Zane Rosely

Women’s Swimming and Diving-

Kaitlyn Bacik

Caroline Benda

Torie Buerger

Sofie Davis

Megan Drumm

Bridget Engel

eah Luckett

Claire McDaniels

Tori Orcutt: master's degree

Kristyn Sabol

Men’s Tennis-

Taha Baadi

Josh Lapadat

Tate Sandman

Women’s Tennis-

Makayla Mills

Maialen Morante: master's degree

Elizabeth Stevens

Men’s Track and Field/Cross Country-

Jake Allen

Ryan Avare

Keaton Daniel

Matt Duvall

DaRoyce Flemons

Dustin Horter

John Kruzel

Harper Moore

Beck O’Daniel: master's degree

Dennis Ohene-Adu

Dalton Shepler

Women’s Track and Field/Cross Country-

Maria Anderson

Patrice Cornelious

Charity Hufnagel

Katelyn Hutchison: master's degree

Jaida Knowles *

Jania Martin

Kristen Masucci

Mahogany Mobley

Seven Simms

Sydney Steely: master's degree

Reynei Wallace

Meg Wilson

Iantha Wright: master's degree

Volleyball-

Mariah Walker

* denotes former student-athlete

# denotes former student-athlete who participated in the Cawood Ledford Degree Completion Program