13th annual Diana Ross Coat Drive underway in Lexington to help those in need

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The 13th annual Diana Ross Coat Drive is now underway in Lexington, collecting winter coats for community members in need through December 5.

The Fayette County Sheriff's Office hosts the drive in honor of Diana Ross, who became a fierce advocate for domestic violence victims after her daughter, Amanda, was murdered by her fiancé, former state representative Steve Nunn, in 2009. Ross died in 2018.

"Something as small as a warm coat shows that everyone in this community is cared for by their neighbors," Sheriff Kathy Witt said. "All of us have the power to be the light this holiday season for someone we may have never met, but who might need to know that they are valued."

The sheriff's office has partnered with Republic Bank to collect donated coats at all five Lexington locations. Terra Ott, manager of Bluegrass Cleaners and owner of Chase Dry Cleaners, has agreed to professionally clean all donated coats before they are distributed.

"Our team knows that we help our community through this project," Ott said. "We're excited to get going and make this winter easier for many Lexingtonians."

"It's a project the community really gets behind, they believe in it," Witt said. "They understand the value of taking something that's gently worn by someone else, building new life into it, and then sending it out others and it's new to them."

Todd Ziegler, Central Market President at Republic Bank, said the community's support makes the drive successful each year.

"We get to see up close how caring this community is, and the Coat Drive puts the best of our community into action," Ziegler said.

The sheriff's office will also send a deputy to pick up donations from citizens who cannot drop them off at collection locations. Those interested can call their office at 859-252-1771 to schedule a pickup time.

Below is a list of drop-off locations-

Republic Bank locations:



Andover: 3098 Helmsdale Place

Chevy Chase: 641 E. Euclid Avenue

Harrodsburg Road: 2401 Harrodsburg Road

Tates Creek: 3608 Walden Drive

Vine Street: 333 W. Vine St. Suite 102

Additional location:

