$15,000 reward offered in search for missing man last seen in Knott County

(LEX NEWS) — Kentucky State Police is asking the public for assistance in finding 25-year-old Sean Risner who was reported missing out of Knott County.

Risner is described as a white male standing 6 feet 1 inch tall with brown hair and blue eyes.

A $15,000 cash reward is being offered for any information that leads KSP to finding Risner.

"If you have any information regarding Sean, no matter how small of detail, contact KSP Post 13 at 606-435-6060 or email letsfindsean@gmail.com. You can remain anonymous."

On April 15, the Wolfe County Search & Rescue Team reported that officials were assisting in the search for Risner.