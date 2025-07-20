Investigation underway after 15-year-old found dead in Morehead home, man arrested

MOREHEAD, Ky. (LEX 18) — A 15-year-old male was found dead early Sunday morning at a home in Morehead, according to the Rowan County Coroner's Office.

The Rowan County Coroner pronounced the teen dead at 5:25 a.m. and said that a man had been arrested by the Morehead Police Department and taken to the Rowan County Detention Center. Authorities have stated there is no known threat to the public at this time.

The investigation remains active and is being led by Morehead Police Department Detective and the Rowan County Coroner.