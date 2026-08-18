16-year-old girl, father rescued from Red River Gorge after going 34 hours without food or water

WOLFE COUNTY, Kentucky — A 16-year-old girl and her father are safe thanks to the work of Wolfe County Search and Rescue, Powell County Search and Rescue, and the Kentucky State Police.

At 5:31 p.m. on Monday, Wolfe County Search and Rescue began investigating the report of a missing 16-year-old girl and father. The pair had reportedly gone missing in Red River Gorge.

Searchers were only given a description of the pair's vehicle and checked multiple parking areas.

They later learned the duo had arrived Saturday to camp along Swift Camp Creek, but the heavy rainfall caused water to rise rapidly, surrounding their campsite and sweeping away their gear and food.

The father and daughter became trapped on a piece of high ground, and the father attempted to use a rope to climb higher. Eventually though, he became so exhausted that he passed out.

The daughter allegedly sent a satellite SOS message to her best friend, who relayed the coordinates to relatives.

Upon receiving the information late Monday afternoon, search teams headed to the Rock Bridge Trailhead and found the family's truck.

They located the father first, proceeding to find the daughter a short time later, weak and disoriented. Rescuers estimate the pair had been without food or water for 34 hours.

Rescuers guided the pair out, where they were treated by Wolfe County Ambulance Service. A Wolfe County Search and Rescue team member and his wife also provided warm, clean clothes to the pair.

Following a short time, medical staff determined the father and daughter could take themselves home.

Wolfe County Search and Rescue went on to thank the team members who assisted in the rescue and for the daughter and her friends and relatives who provided key information in the search.