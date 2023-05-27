17-year-old dead after car submerged in water

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Jamestown Fire Department and Dive Team responded to a call Friday at 9:02 p.m. for a vehicle in the water near Clifty Creek Boat Ramp in Russell County.

When arriving on the scene, officials found that one person had escaped the vehicle and one was still trapped.

According to officials, a Russell County Sheriff's Deputy attempted to get the individual out of the water prior to the dive teams arrival, but were unsuccessful.

Once on the scene, the team divers were able to remove the individual from the water.

The individual was pronounced dead at the scene and has been identified by the Russell County Coroner as 17-year-old Cameron Powell of Somerset.