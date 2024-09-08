18-year-old killed in Taylorsville house fire, authorities report

TAYLORSVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — James Nation, 18, was killed in a house fire in Taylorsville on Sept. 7, the Taylorsville-Spencer County Fire Protection District reports.

In a post to Facebook, the agency said that at 1:10 a.m. on Sept. 7, authorities were dispatched to Bloomfield Road for a house fire.

Nation, of Taylorsville, was killed in the fire.

"James Nation was a former member of the Taylorsville-Spencer County Fire Protection District Jr. Firefighters Program from 2022-2023," the agency said.