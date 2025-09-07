18-year-old taken to detention center after being found in possession of a gun at Festival of the Horse

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — An 18-year-old was taken to the Scott County Detention Center after Georgetown police said that he was found in possession of a small pistol and wearing a ski mask at the Festival of the Horse on Saturday.

Police say they received multiple reports of a juvenile possibly carrying a firearm at the Festival of the Horse on Saturday night. At around 9 p.m., officers were flagged down and directed toward a group of people along Main Street.

When officers approached two individuals, one of whom was a juvenile, they attempted to run, but both were quickly caught.

Police then reportedly found the 18-year-old with a small pistol in his pocket. He was then taken Scott County Detention Center, while the juvenile was released to his mother’s care, police report.

