(LEX 18) — Young adults are now able to bring you alcoholic beverages in Kentucky, even if they are under the legal drinking age.

House Bill 252, which went into effect on Thursday, clears the way for 18-year-olds to sell and serve alcoholic beverages or work in alcohol distribution warehouses as long as they are supervised by someone at least 21 years old.

According to the governor's office, the law will also address staffing needs.

People under the age of 20 remain prohibited from bartending.