19-year-old motorcyclist killed in crash with semi-truck in Barren County, KSP reports

GLASGOW, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Glasgow teenager was killed on Thursday afternoon after his motorcycle collided with a semi-truck on Scottsville Road in Barren County, according to a release from the Kentucky State Police.

Kentucky State Police responded to the crash at the intersection of Scottsville Road and Finney Road shortly before 3 p.m. According to investigators Zachary Raney was driving south on Scottsville Road when his 2008 Yamaha motorcycle crossed the center line.

Raney's motorcycle then entered the path of an oncoming 2020 Freightliner semi-truck driven by 53-year-old Daniel Pere Vega from Louisville.

The Barren County Deputy Coroner pronounced Raney dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

Kentucky State Police are continuing their investigation into the crash.