Watch Now
NewsCovering Kentucky

Actions

$2.6 billion bet on sports in KY between Sept. 2023 and Sept. 2024

Sports Betting Fanatics
Wayne Parry/AP
The sports book at the Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City, N.J., tests out its odds board screens on Sept. 4, 2024, shortly before it was to become a Fanatics Sportsbook, the company's first retail sportsbook in New Jersey. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)
Sports Betting Fanatics
Posted

(LEX 18) — $2.6 billion was bet on sports in Kentucky between September of 2023 and September of 2024, according to the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission, which regulates sports wagering in the state.

KHRC explained that the $2.6 billion resulted in $43.1 million in taxes for Kentucky. That was welcome news to lawmakers.

"$43.1 million in revenue over the first year is $20 million more than what was projected by the General Assembly," said Rep. Michael Meredith, the primary sponsor of Kentucky's sports betting legislation. "$23 million was our projection that we worked off of when we passed HB 551."

"This was something the people of Kentucky wanted and I’m exceptionally proud of the work that we did to bring it to them," he added.

Where is the $43.1 million in taxes going? According to the KHRC, 94% of it went to the state's pension fund and 2.5% went to the problem gambling fund.

"$40.5 based on those numbers goes into the pension fund," said Meredith. "We were expecting about $20 million. So that’s $20 million more to the pension fund."

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18