2 airlifted from crash in Wayne County

Monticello Fire Department
(LEX 18) — Two parties were airlifted from near the scene of a two-vehicle crash in Wayne County on Saturday at around 11:20 a.m., according to the Monticello Fire Department.

The fire department says that the crash involved a commercial vehicle and a small truck at the intersection of West KY 90 and Sportsman's Club Road. Firefighters "performed extrication" on a vehicle, and then a landing zone was established.

A post from the fire department says the Air Evac Lifeteam, Air Methods KY 3 Somerset, Wayne County Sheriff's Office, Wayne County EMS, Monticello Police Department, and Wayne County Rescue Squad responded to the crash.

