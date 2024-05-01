2 charged after child hospitalized for eating THC gummy

(LEX 18) — Two people have been charged after a 4-year-old ate a THC gummy and was hospitalized as a result, according to the Boone County Sheriff's Office.

60-year-old Darlene Schloss and her brother, 63-year-old Stephen R. Troxell, were charged with one count each of first-degree wanton endangerment and endangering the welfare of a minor following the incident, according to a release from the sheriff's office.

Officials say that Schloss brought the child to an aunt's house in Union on Monday morning. At about 9:19 a.m., police were dispatched to the house for a report of an unconscious 4-year-old female and when they arrived, they discovered that the child had eaten a THC gummy the night before at Schloss's home on Bruce Drive.

The release says that both Schloss and Troxell were home when the child ate the gummy but did not report the incident and almost 15 hours passed before Schloss arrived at the aunt's house, where the aunt called 911.

After their arrival, deputies found the child breathing but unconscious. The release adds that the child had a "gray facial complexion."

The child was then taken to the Cincinnati Children's Hospital by Union Fire and EMS, where she remained hospitalized for two days before being released Wednesday morning.

Troxell reportedly purchased the THC gummy from a local store and then left it in an unsecured area in a room that was shared by the child victim. Schloss told deputies that she didn't report the incident because Troxell said if law enforcement was notified of the situation, the child would be taken away, according to the release.

