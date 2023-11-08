Two children shot, killed in Bullitt County

SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Two children were killed in a shooting Wednesday morning in Bullitt County.

The Bullitt County Sheriff's Office says it responded to reports of a shooting at 213 Bentwood Drive around 11:07 a.m. Wednesday.

When police arrived, they located two children with gunshot wounds. Both children were transported to Norton Children's Hospital.

Around 2:50 p.m., police provided an update saying both children died from their injuries.

Officials say the children were six and nine years old.

Police say this investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Stay with LEX 18 as we learn more.

