PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Two people have been confirmed dead following a collision in Perry County on Wednesday.

Authorities report that the two-vehicle collision occurred on North Highway 15 in the Grapevine community.

"Upon arrival at the scene, it was determined that bystanders had already assisted in removing three individuals from one of the involved vehicles," the Perry County Sheriff's Office said on Facebook.

The collision remains under investigation.