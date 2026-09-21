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2 dead, 1 injured in Meade County crash

Fatal Crash
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Fatal Crash
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MEADE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX News) — Kentucky State Police are investigating a deadly crash in Meade County that killed two people and left a third with life-threatening injuries.

Investigators say a vehicle crossed the center line on Old Mill Road and collided with another vehicle just before 1 a.m.

Trenton Thomas, 26, and Karlie Haycraft, 29, were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the other vehicle, Isaac Jenkins, 26, was airlifted to a Louisville hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

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