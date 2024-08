LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Two people are dead after a crash involving a motorcycle and a bicycle in Lexington on Thursday afternoon, according to the Lexington Police Department.

The department says it was originally called to the scene at Mason Headley and Beacon Hill Road at 7:10 p.m.

An investigation into the crash is underway and Mason Headley Road at Gettysburg and Cold Harbor are shut down until further notice.