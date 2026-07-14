2 dead, including a 12-year-old Cincinnati boy, after crash in Boone County

FLORENCE KY. (LEX NEWS) — A 12-year-old boy from Cincinnati has died from injuries he sustained in a two-vehicle crash in Florence, that also killed the driver of his vehicle on July 6.

The Boone County Sheriff's Office reported that Camden Hunter died Monday evening at Cincinnati Children's Hospital, more than a week after the July 6 crash on Industrial Road.

The crash also killed 75-year-old Shirley Hadden of Cincinnati, who was driving the vehicle. Hadden was pronounced dead at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Florence, the sheriff's office reported.

Boone County Sheriff's deputies responded to the collision at around 4:15 p.m. on July 6 in front of 7405 Industrial Road.

According to the sheriff's office, Hadden was driving a 2020 Honda Fit northbound while exiting a parking lot at that address. Investigators say she initiated a left turn, attempting to cross both eastbound lanes to travel westbound on Industrial Road, and pulled into the path of a 2018 Hyundai Sonata traveling eastbound in the left lane.

The driver of the Sonata was transported to UC Medical Center with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

A second passenger in Hadden's vehicle was also transported to UC Medical Center with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The Boone County Sheriff's Office Accident Reconstruction Unit is investigating. No charges have been filed, and all parties are cooperating with the investigation, the sheriff's office added.

