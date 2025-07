LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Two people have been displaced after a fire at a duplex in Lexington on Wednesday, the Lexington Fire Department reports.

LFD says that the duplex suffered heavy damage to the right side, where two men were living, but the left side, where another family was living, was not damaged. The family was not home at the time.

The fire department says that there were no injuries, and according to LEX 18, crews at the scene say the fire has been brought under control.