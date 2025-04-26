Watch Now
2 displaced, multiple cats rescued from house fire in Lexington, Lexington Fire Department reports

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEx 18) — According to the Lexington Fire Department, two people have been displaced and multiple cats have been rescued following a house fire that occurred on Saturday afternoon.

The fire department reports that firefighters were dispatched to the fire in the 500 block of St. Anthony Drive at 1:20 p.m. Upon arrival, they observed smoke and flames.

Crews then extinguished the fire, which was on the first floor but had spread to the attic.

No injuries were reported, and a fire investigator is working to determine the origin and cause of the fire.

