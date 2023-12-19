2 fatal crashes shut down northbound I-75 in Boone County, sheriff's office says

WALTON, Ky. — Two fatal crashes have shut down northbound I-71/75 in Boone County, the sheriff's office said Monday night.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said just after 7 p.m. all northbound lanes of I-71/75 were closed near the Richwood Road exit following a two-vehicle crash. Boone County dispatchers confirmed at least one person was killed.

A few hours later, dispatchers said northbound I-75 at the Mary Grubbs Highway exit was shut down due to a multi-vehicle crash. The sheriff's office later reported the crash was also fatal.

Northbound I-75 will remain closed in that area for an undetermined amount of time. The sheriff's office said all drivers should find an alternate route or get off the interstate at the Walton exit.

There was no word on how many people were involved in the crash nor the number of injuries or fatalities.

WCPO will update this story with more information when it is available.