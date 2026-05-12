2 high-tier Kentucky Lottery winning tickets sold from May 11 drawing

(LEX 18) — Two high-tier winning lottery tickets were sold in Kentucky from the May 11 drawings, the Kentucky Lottery announced.

A $100,000 a Year for Life Millionaire for Life winning ticket was sold at AM Express 9 in Bowling Green. The ticket matched all five white balls in the game, winning the game's second-tier prize of $100,000 per year for life, officials reported.

This is only the second $100,000 a year for life ticket won since the multi-state game went on sale in February.

In addition, a $50,000 winning Powerball ticket was purchased on kylottery.com. The ticket matched four white balls and the Powerball, winning the game's third-tier prize of $50,000, according to officials.

Winners must claim their prizes at lottery headquarters at 1011 W. Main St. in Louisville. Winners should contact the lottery at 1-877-789-4532 to make an appointment to claim their prize.

The Powerball jackpot is currently at $69 million. The next drawing will take place on May 13 at 11 p.m. EST.

