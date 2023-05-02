2 horses from Jessamine Co. farm die after separate Churchill Downs racing incidents

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Three horses have reportedly died in the past four days at Churchill Downs. Two of those horses came from the same farm.

On April 29, Parents Pride, a filly, reportedly died following race 8. Parents Pride was from Ramsey Farm, a well-known farm in the horseracing world located in Jessamine County.

On Tuesday, one horse died following a race and another had to be euthanized.

According to Daily Racing Form's Marty McGee, Chasing Artie, a 3-time stakes winner from Ramsey Farm, collapsed and died following race 8 Tuesday.

"Those are a couple of really tough blows," owner Ken Ramsey told McGee.

Another horse, Take Charge Briana, a 3-year-old filly owned by Willis Horton Racing, was reportedly euthanized after a "catastrophic injury" following race 5 on Tuesday.

On April 27, Derby contender Wild on Ice had to be euthanized after injuring his left hind leg following a workout at Churchill Downs.

McGee says on his Twitter that more information on the recent deaths will come Wednesday morning.