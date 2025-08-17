Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
2 hospitalized after 3 vehicle crash in Lexington, one with life-threatening injuries

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Two people were taken to the hospital after a three-vehicle crash in Lexington Saturday night, with one person suffering life-threatening injuries, according to the Lexington Police Department.

The crash happened just after 11 p.m. at the intersection of Nicholasville and Canary roads.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found two people requiring medical attention. One person was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, while the other was taken with non-life-threatening injuries.

