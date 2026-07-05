2 individuals experiencing displacement following working structure fire on Robinhill Way in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A Lexington structure fire that occurred on the 3000 block of Robinhill Way early Sunday morning has left two individuals displaced, according to the Lexington Fire Department.

According to Lexington Fire Battalion Chief Derek Roberts, fire crews were dispatched to Robinhill Way around 12:30 a.m. Sunday to the report of a structure fire. Upon arrival, firefighters noticed smoke and flames were visible, and the structure fire was upgraded to a working structure fire.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the flames with no injuries reported. However, two individuals are displaced. A fire investigator is working to determine the origin and cause of the fire, according to Roberts.