2 Kentucky families speak out in support of the National Marrow Donor Program, unrelated donors

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Two Kentucky families affected by blood cancer are speaking out in support of the National Marrow Donor Program, stressing the critical role unrelated donors play in saving lives.

"My life was saved by a stranger."

That's how Steve Fohl describes his experience with the NMDP — and it's exactly why he's sharing his story.

"NMDP, they give people a second chance at life and I'm a living example of that," Fohl said.

Fohl was diagnosed with leukemia in August 2021 and spent nearly 120 days in the hospital. After chemotherapy, he developed necrotizing fasciitis, a condition that nearly led to amputation.

"My wife thought I was going to die and they had to do emergency surgery on both of my legs," Fohl said.

The complication set back his treatment timeline, but thanks to the NMDP registry, an unrelated donor stepped forward. Fohl received a life-saving transplant in March 2022.

"He did it without even knowing me and that's incredible," Fohl said.

That experience is a big reason Fohl is now working alongside Georgetown native Bryan Hudson.

"Through My Cause My Cleats (a player-led NFL initiative) is how I got to know NMDP," Hudson said.

The initiative is personal for Hudson, a former Louisville Cardinal and current New York Giants offensive lineman. He is advocating for blood drives after his uncle battled a rare and aggressive T-cell lymphoma before receiving a blood stem cell transplant from his teenage son.

Hudson and Fohl traveled to Washington, D.C., last week to ask lawmakers to continue supporting the life-saving national transplant program.

"Sharing each other's story, both to congress and each other, because you see right here in this community how many people it impacts," Hudson said.

Between 2021 and 2025, 848 Kentuckians searched for a donor while 348 received a blood stem cell transplant. More than 70,000 Kentucky residents have signed up as potential donors on the national registry.

For Fohl, the donor's gift means he gets to watch his two young children grow up — with plenty of hikes and pickleball games along the way.

"I've had a second chance at life. I don't plan to waste that chance," Fohl said.

Fohl is preparing to mark his re-birthday later this week, the four-year anniversary of his transplant. Hudson's uncle is three years in remission, focused on family and the impact of selfless donors.

While Fohl and Hudson continue to plan NMDP initiatives this year, Hudson noted one more crucial aspect of the group's trip to D.C.: Congressman Brett Guthrie's role in the process.

"He is the chair of the energy and commerce committee and that plays a huge part in so many things, especially with NMDP. It was awesome to meet with him and so many other members of Congress to be able to share our stories," Hudson said.