2 Kentucky guardsman honored for heroic actions during 2022 floods

(LEX 18) — Two Kentucky guardsmen were honored at the Kentucky Capitol for their heroic actions during the historic floods in eastern Kentucky in 2022.

Sergeant 1st Class Jeremy Lowe and Staff Sergeant Ryan Hunter were presented the Kentucky Medal for Valor in recognition for their actions. According to the Kentucky Guard, the two are being honored for "gallantry while conducting lifesaving rescue operations under perilous, life-threatening conditions."

During the missions, 241 personnel were rescued, 47 of which were hoist missions like those conducted by Lowe and Hunter’s crew.

Both guardsmen told LEX 18 that the conditions in eastern Kentucky were unlike anything they've experienced before.

"I have been in three different combat zones, responded to multiple natural disasters - hurricanes, floods, tornadoes - and that was the worst devastation," said Lowe.

“The only comparison I have to that is going after Hurricane Irma and Maria in Puerto Rico. And even then - I think those hurricanes pale in comparison to the destruction that we saw," added Hunter.