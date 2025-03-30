2 Kentucky high schoolers killed in car crash

(LEX 18) — Two students from Central Hardin High School were killed in a car crash, according to a post on social media by Hardin County Schools.

The two students were juniors whose names were Tristen Shrouder and Gerald Lyons. The post says, "They both had the promise of bright futures and both were incredible young men. We all share in the pain and the sense of tragic loss that these families have. Losing anyone is horrific but the loss of two young lives cuts us to our core."

CHHS Principal Tim Issacs said that the district's crisis response team will have counselors available for students and staff in the Central Hardin library media center on Monday from 10 a.m. until 12:00 p.m.

A list of professional counseling services can also be found on the CHHS website, the post adds.