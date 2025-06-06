2 Kentucky infants die from whooping cough, health officials urge vaccinations

(LEX 18) — Two infants have died from pertussis, commonly known as whooping cough, in Kentucky in the last six months, according to a release from the Commonwealth of Kentucky's Cabinet for Health and Family Services.

The cabinet announced these are the first pertussis-related deaths in the state since 2018.

The release states, "Neither the infants nor their mothers had received the recommended immunizations against pertussis during pregnancy or infancy."

Officials are urging all Kentuckians to remain up to date on recommended pertussis immunizations and emphasize the importance of maternal immunization during pregnancy and for all infants beginning promptly at two months of age.

The release describes the illness as "a very contagious respiratory illness," and says that symptoms can vary but typically begin with a runny or congested nose and mild coughing.

"After 1-2 weeks, the cough can progress to rapid, violent coughing fits that can cause the “whooping” sound, vomiting and labored breathing. Babies younger than 1 year old are at greatest risk for developing severe complications from whooping cough. Young infants may not initially present with classic symptoms of pertussis and may not even have a cough—instead they may just struggle to breath or stop breathing. People with pre-existing health conditions that may be worsened by whooping cough are at high risk for developing a severe infection," the release says.