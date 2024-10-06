2 Kentucky women are gathering supplies to help those affected by Hurricane Helene

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — It has been over a week since Hurricane Helene hit the southeastern part of the United States, and damages are still being evaluated. The shocking images of what happened between Tennessee and North Carolina motivated two Kentucky women, Jennifer Davis and Kelsey Doyle, to repurpose a birthday trip to help those recovering from the destruction.

The duo knew they had to help.

"I could not help sit there any longer seeing the pictures, the videos, and hear the stories of what was happening to the people there and not do anything," said Doyle.

Davis and Doyle want to help by making a trip to East Tennessee or the Western part of North Carolina to drop off much-needed supplies. Davis said this trip is a survival trip.

They are already off to a good start, having received enough donations to fill one box truck and plan to fill many more.

"If people keep bringing stuff, and it keeps coming, we're going to keep enhancing trucks," said Davis.

She knows each donation can have an impact, no matter how big or small.

"Even if someone can only afford 16 dollars. That 16 dollars can buy a box of diapers," said Davis. "That's the thing every donation counts."

They hope these donations will send a message to those struggling with Helene's aftermath.

"That other people are thinking about them," said Davis. "It makes them feel not alone."

Doyle helped with the Eastern Kentucky floods and knows firsthand how urgently these supplies are needed.

"We have to step up and help them. These people are trying to survive," said Doyle.

Doyle and Davis say they know birthday celebrations can happen anytime, but what can't wait is helping people struggling to survive.

They plan to provide updates and be transparent about how they spend the donations they receive and where they will be when they drop off the supplies on their Facebook page.

Donations can be dropped of on Tuesday, Oct. 8 at 8 8:30am until 4:30pm Wednesday, Oct. 9 8:30am until 8:00pm at Kentucky Autobody Supplies, located at 1230 Winchester Road in Lexington.

Here is the current list of supplies they are looking for:



Cases of water

Cases of chicken noodle soup or other canned food that can be eaten cold from the can - MUST BE flip top lids that can be opened without a can opener

Jars of peanut butter

Diapers of all sizes

Baby wipes & Clorox wipes

Sanitary pads and tampons

Baby formula

New plastic baby bottles

Life straws

Trash bags

New blankets

New chainsaws

Sympathy cards filled out with words of encouragement

The public can send donations through Venmo at @forgetmenotfarmky.