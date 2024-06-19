2 killed during 3-car collision in Mason County

MAYSVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Two people were killed in a three-car collision in Maysville, Kentucky, on June 13 at around 12:30 a.m., Kentucky State Police reported.

According to the KSP, officers responded to the accident shortly after midnight on June 13. An investigation determined that a Chevy Trailblazer driven by 84-year-old Robert Figgins from Brooksville, Kentucky, was traveling west on AA Highway when it struck a Nissan Sentra driven by 18-year-old Clyde Blackburn III from Germantown, Kentucky, in the rear.

As a result, the Sentra went into the eastbound lane and hit a Buick Century being driven by 22-year-old Rebekah Lytle, also from Brooksville, KSP detailed.

Lytle and Figgins were both taken to Meadowview Hospital for treatment of their injuries.

A release from the KSP said that both a juvenile passenger in Lytle's car and Blackburn were airlifted to the University of Cincinnati for medical treatment.

Another passenger in Lytle's car, 33-year-old Kayla Justice from Augusta, Kentucky, and a passenger in Blackburn's car, 20-year-old Elizabeth Blackburn from Germantown Kentucky, were pronounced dead by the Mason County Coroner.

The crash is under investigation by the Kentucky State Police Morehead.