2 killed in overnight house fire in Irvine identified by coroner

UPDATE: Jan. 16 at 11:15 a.m.

The Estill County coroner has identified the two people who were killed in an overnight house fire on Cherry Street in Irvine on Thursday.

According to the coroner, 52-year-old Christopher Popp and 40-year-old Melissa Neal were killed in the fire.

No other information has been released.

Original Story:

Officials with the Irvine Fire Department confirmed to LEX 18 that two people were killed in an overnight house fire on Cherry Street in Irvine on Thursday.

Officials detailed that crews responded to a reported structure fire on Cherry Street. Upon arrival, units found a home engulfed in flames and smoke.

According to officials, two people were found inside and pronounced dead by the coroner on scene.

Authorities reported that the house is a total loss and officials continue to investigate the incident.