2 killed, 'multiple' injured in 3-vehicle crash in Bourbon County, sheriff's office says

(LEX 18) — Two people were killed and "multiple" others were hospitalized in a three-vehicle crash in Bourbon County on Friday evening, according to the Bourbon County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office says they responded around 6 p.m. to the crash on KY 627 near Spears Mill Road. Upon arrival, deputies found three vehicles involved in the collision.

Multiple people were taken to the hospital following the crash, and the road was shut down for about three and a half to four hours.

The crash is still under investigation and is being reconstructed, the sheriff's office states.