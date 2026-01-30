2 Lexington shoppers injured after ice falls 20 feet from Meijer roof

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Two Lexington residents are recovering from serious injuries after chunks of ice fell from a Meijer store roof and struck them during a routine grocery shopping trip on Wednesday.

Shannon Leva spent several hours in the emergency room getting staples in her head after a large piece of ice fell approximately 20 feet from the store's roof.

"I never seen that much blood in my whole life," Leva said.

Her friend, Ervin Coffey, also suffered injuries from the falling ice, including spinal damage. Coffey, who was already recovering from a recent accident that left his face bandaged, described the impact as feeling like "bricks and concrete blocks hitting me."

During the incident, Leva repeatedly asked emergency medical personnel if she was going to die and whether her brain was coming out, according to Coffey.

"You're innocent. You just get your groceries. You're going to the store. You're having a good old time, and then all of a sudden your life changes," Leva said.

In response to the incident, Meijer representatives said the store removed icicles from its roof. However, when checked, significant amounts of ice were still visible hanging from the roof.

"It's a rounded roof, like if a bird landed there, it would slide off," Coffey said.

Both victims say they understand they will have to deal with trauma from this incident for years to come.

"No one should have to suffer and have their head split open and be covered in blood because the roof is not constructed the right way," Leva said.

Coffey emphasized the importance of sharing their story so others can be aware of potential dangers from ice accumulation on building roofs.

The incident highlights how ice dangers extend beyond slippery roadways to include falling ice from buildings and vehicles.

