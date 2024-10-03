2 men accused of theft worth more than $150,000

LAUREL CO., Ky. (LEX 18) — Two men have been arrested after authorities found multiple stolen items in Eastern Laurel County, according to the Laurel County Sheriff's Office.

60-year-old Scott Fowler from Lily, Kentucky, and 53-year-old Raymond Burkhead from London, Kentucky, were charged after police say they recovered stolen generators, tractors, trailers, lawn equipment boom truck.

The value of the stolen items, according to the sheriff's office, is over $150,000.

Fowler was charged with theft by unlawful taking over $10,000 but less than $1,000,000, receiving stolen property $10,000 or more, destruction of VIN, and first-degree possession

of a controlled substance (methamphetamine).

Burkhead was charged with theft by unlawful taking over $10,000 but less than $1,000,00 and receiving stolen property $10,000 or more.

Both men were taken to the Laurel County Detention Center.