2 men arrested after allegedly attacking and biting one another in Laurel County home, sheriff reports

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Two Laurel County men were arrested Thursday evening after allegedly attacking and biting one another during an altercation, the Laurel County Sheriff's Office reports.

51-year-old Joseph Curry and 20-year-old Austin Miller, both from London, were each charged with fourth-degree assault following the incident at a home on Curry Road, approximately 9 miles east of London, a release from the sheriff's office states.

Laurel County Sheriff's deputies responded to the scene after receiving an assault complaint at approximately 6:05 p.m. Upon arrival, deputies learned that the two men had allegedly struck each other with objects from inside the home and had bitten one another during the altercation.

Both Curry and Miller were taken to the Laurel County detention center.

