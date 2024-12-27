2 men dead after mountain reportedly collapses on Stone Gap Road in Manchester

MANCHESTER, Ky. (LEX 18) — Two people have been reported dead by the Clay County Sheriff's Office after a mountain reportedly collapsed overnight on Friday in Manchester.

Officials detailed that police responded to Stone Gap Road in Manchester at around 1 a.m. on Friday on a reported wreck. Officials told LEX 18 that they believe two people were outside of their vehicle and "possibly digging."

Further, officials said that the mountain, located near an old coal mine, collapsed. Two men have been reported dead and the search efforts continue by crews on the scene.

This is a developing story and LEX 18 will have more information as it becomes available.