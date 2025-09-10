Authorities in Pulaski County searching for 2 missing men last seen at boat ramp

SOMERSET, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Somerset Pulaski County Rescue Squad is asking the community for help in finding two 60-year-old men who were last heard from at around 11 a.m. on Tuesday.

Officials described the men at standing at 6 feet tall, weighing around 200 pounds with black and gray hair. Both men were last seen at the cave creek boat ramp in Pulaski County where the truck and trailer were also found.

Authorities asked that if anyone on the lake observes a green john boat 16 feet in length with a 40hp motor on the front to contact Pulaski County 911 Center.