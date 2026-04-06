2 people flown to a trauma center after a train collides with a pickup truck in Whitley County

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Two people were flown to a trauma center after a train collided with a pickup truck in the Rockholds Community on April 3, according to Woodbine Fire & Rescue.

The Whitley County E-911 Center alerted the department at 2:20 p.m. to provide automatic mutual aid to the Rockholds Volunteer Fire Department. The crash occurred near the 9000 block of Kentucky Highway 26.

First responders arrived to find the pickup truck on the side of the railway with two occupants trapped inside. Firefighters extricated the individuals from the vehicle, the department reported.

Whitley County EMS transported the occupants to a nearby emergency landing zone, where two medical helicopters were waiting. The patients were then flown to a trauma center.

The engineer and conductor of the locomotive were not injured.

