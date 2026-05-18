2 people killed in motorcycle crash at Winchester Avenue and 25th Street in Ashland

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Two people are dead following a motorcycle and pickup truck collision in Ashland, Boyd County Coroner Mark Hammond reported.

Hammond detailed that the coroner's office responded Sunday evening to the intersection of Winchester Avenue and 25th Street. The motorcycle's operator, an adult male, and its passenger, an adult female, were both pronounced dead at around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Preliminary information found that excessive speed appears to be a contributing factor in the collision, Hammond noted. Both occupants of the motorcycle were reported to have been wearing helmets at the time of the crash.

Kentucky State Police are the lead investigating agency and are reconstructing the incident. The identities of the deceased have not been released at this time, Hammond added.

Further information will be released by Kentucky State Police as it becomes available.