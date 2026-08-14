2 people rescued after attempting to cross flooded river in Wolfe County

WOLFE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Wolfe County Search & Rescue reports that they responded to a call around 9:15 p.m. on Thursday after two people attempted to drive across the Middle Fork of the Red River near Torrent Falls.

According to officials, the vehicle stalled while crossing the flooded river, leaving both occupants stranded on the roof. The vehicle then began to float downstream and rolled over several times.

Officials say that one person fell from the roof into the floodwater and the other jumped from the vehicle in an attempt to reach the shoreline.

According to officials, the person closest to Highway 11 grabbed onto a tree limb but was pulled underwater several times while trying to reach safety. The current ripped his shoes from his feet, but he was eventually able to pull himself onto the riverbank and call for help.

The second individual reached the opposite riverbank but became stranded there, according to officials.

Rescue team members arrived and evaluated the safest way to reach the stranded individual.

According to officials, a footbridge downstream remained above the floodwater, allowing team members to cross the river safely and hike to the individual's location.

Team members reached the stranded motorist on foot and escorted him safely back out, avoiding a dangerous river crossing or high-risk water rescue, according to officials. Both individuals survived the incident.

Wolfe County Search & Rescue issued a reminder about the dangers of flooded waterways.

"Flooded waterways can be extremely deceptive and dangerous. Water that may normally be easily passable can become powerful enough to move vehicles, sweep people off their feet, and carry them downstream. Never attempt to drive or walk through moving floodwater," the team said.

The team also noted that finding a safe alternate route allowed rescuers to reach the stranded individual without entering the swift water.

"Turn Around, Don't Drown," the team said.