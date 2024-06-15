2 pets dead after Lexington house fire on Saturday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A house fire in Lexington on Saturday afternoon claimed the lives of two pets and caused major damage to the inside of a home, according to the Lexington Fire Department.

Officials with the department said no one was home except the pets at the time of the fire.

There were four pets inside the home at the time. One dog and a turtle were reported to be okay, but two dogs did not survive the fire, according to the department.

The fire occurred at a house located in the 800 block of Marblehead Drive and was initially reported by a neighbor, officials say.

No other injuries have been reported.