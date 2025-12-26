2 puppies abandoned on Christmas morning outside animal shelter in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Two puppies were abandoned in the cold on Christmas morning outside an animal shelter in what officials are calling a cruel and illegal act, according to the Lexington-Fayette Animal Care & Control.

Staff at the shelter discovered the puppies left overnight in a box near a busy roadway with no food, water, or proper shelter. The animals had been dumped on the property without any arrangements made for their care, staff reported.

Two individuals were seen abandoning the puppies and made no attempt to contact shelter staff or bring the animals inside the building, according to officials. The shelter maintains an officer on duty 24/7 for emergencies.

"There is absolutely no excuse for this behavior," shelter officials said.

The shelter is asking anyone with information about those responsible to contact their cruelty investigator at 859-255-9033 extension 229.