2 rescued from boat stuck aground on Lake Linville Thursday afternoon

BRODHEAD, Ky. (LEX 18) — Two people were rescued from Lake Linville Thursday afternoon after their boat became stuck ashore, the Brodhead Fire Department reports.

Crews responded to a mutual aid request from the Mount Vernon Fire Department just before 2 p.m. and when they arrived at the lake, found the boat stuck in approximately ten inches of water and mud.

"MVFD and BFD crews donned water rescue PPE and deployed Boat 18 due to the shallow water and extensive mud and silt rescue and removal of the stuck vessel was unable to be completed," the department wrote on social media.

Both boaters, who were unharmed, were rescued utilizing a raft.