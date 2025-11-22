2 robbers overpower a guard and steal dozens of ancient gold coins from a Swiss museum

Swiss authorities searched Friday for two robbers who overpowered a security guard at a Roman-era museum in Lausanne, smashed a display case and made off with dozens of gold coins that had been displayed inside.

City police said late Thursday that the suspects had purchased tickets and waited until other visitors had left shortly before closing time, before assaulting and restraining the guard, and then breaking the display case.

The monetary value of the coins stolen in the heist Tuesday was not immediately revealed, but police said they had “archaeological value.”

The theft comes at a time when gold prices have soared in global markets — even if they have dropped off their highs lately — and a high-profile robbery at the Louvre in Paris exposed vulnerabilities and security lapses at museums.

Officials said the Lausanne museum employee, a 64-year-old Swiss national, was interviewed by investigators and that he was not injured in the incident. No other people — staff or visitors — were on hand at the time.

State prosecutors have opened an investigation. Lausanne city officials filed a legal complaint for damage to the museum, and the regional government — the owner of the gold coins — announced plans to file a criminal complaint.